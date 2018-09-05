‘Why Igbos Should Forget About 2023 Presidency’ – Uwazuruike

The leader of Biafra In­dependence Movement and the Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (BIM-MAS­SOB), Chief Ralph Uwazurui­ke, has urged South east polit­ical leaders and stakeholders to discard the dream of taking over the Nigerian presidency in 2023. According to him, the 2023 Igbo presidential dream was an unrealistic project as the power brokers from the north would never trust any Igbo man enough to be the president of Nigeria.

Uwazurike who spoke through his director of infor­mation and publicity, Mazi Chris Moucha, in a statement made available to newsmen in Awka, advised the Igbo to channel their energies into realising the Biafra dream instead of that of ruling Ni­geria in 2023.

The pro-Biafra chief also berated some Igbo politicians and Ohaneze Ndigbo over the claim that it was their turn to produce the president after the tenure of Buhari whom he said has urged Ndigbo to put such idea behind them with a pretext to hand over to an Igbo President in 2023.

He argued that it was a replica of the recent meeting between President Muham­madu Buhari and a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu that triggered off Biafra agi­tation for independence.

According to him, a new Biafra nation was emerging; stressing that he had or­dered his Western represen­tative in Nigeria, Mayor Ben Onuegbu, to reproduce the Road to New Biafra.

“On the Road to New Bi­afra” first edition were lec­ture series through which all the BIM-MASSOB members got to know some of the ba­sic principles of a genuine Biafran freedom fighter. The lecture is restricted to BIM MASSOB members only.

“The editions are very crit­ical to members who joined the struggle after year 2005,” the statement added.

Uwazuruike, In the second edition, was quoted to have said among other things, that there was plan to Islamise Nigeria and that the Igbo have remained in Nigeria since 1914 even as he regret­ted that even though the Igbo brought independence to Ni­geria, they are at the balcony of power in the country today.

The lecture regretted fur­ther that the Igbo have prop­agated the one-Nigeria more than any other tribe but that, today, they have been pushed out of the country.