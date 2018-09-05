‘Why Igbos Should Forget About 2023 Presidency’ – Uwazuruike

The leader of Biafra Independence Movement and the Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (BIM-MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, has urged South east political leaders and stakeholders to discard the dream of taking over the Nigerian presidency in 2023. According to him, the 2023 Igbo presidential dream was an unrealistic project as the power brokers from the north would never trust any Igbo man enough to be the president of Nigeria.
Uwazurike who spoke through his director of information and publicity, Mazi Chris Moucha, in a statement made available to newsmen in Awka, advised the Igbo to channel their energies into realising the Biafra dream instead of that of ruling Nigeria in 2023.
The pro-Biafra chief also berated some Igbo politicians and Ohaneze Ndigbo over the claim that it was their turn to produce the president after the tenure of Buhari whom he said has urged Ndigbo to put such idea behind them with a pretext to hand over to an Igbo President in 2023.
He argued that it was a replica of the recent meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu that triggered off Biafra agitation for independence.
According to him, a new Biafra nation was emerging; stressing that he had ordered his Western representative in Nigeria, Mayor Ben Onuegbu, to reproduce the Road to New Biafra.
“On the Road to New Biafra” first edition were lecture series through which all the BIM-MASSOB members got to know some of the basic principles of a genuine Biafran freedom fighter. The lecture is restricted to BIM MASSOB members only.
“The editions are very critical to members who joined the struggle after year 2005,” the statement added.
Uwazuruike, In the second edition, was quoted to have said among other things, that there was plan to Islamise Nigeria and that the Igbo have remained in Nigeria since 1914 even as he regretted that even though the Igbo brought independence to Nigeria, they are at the balcony of power in the country today.
The lecture regretted further that the Igbo have propagated the one-Nigeria more than any other tribe but that, today, they have been pushed out of the country.