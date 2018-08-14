Visa Application; US Embassy Closes Consular Section In Abuja Indefinitely

The United States Embassy has revealed that it has shut its visa and consular services section at its embassy in Abuja indefinitely. The Embassy disclosed this in a press statement issued on Tuesday as it did not give reason for the decision.

Read the press statement below;



Temporary Closure of U.S. Embassy Abuja’s Consular Section

Until further notice, all consular appointments at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja have temporarily ceased for both visa and for American Citizen Services (ACS). Consular functions in U.S. Consulate Lagos are not affected and will continue.

Scheduled visa and ACS applicants for Abuja will be contacted for rescheduling.

American citizens in northern Nigeria with emergency services needs should continue to contact the after-hours emergency number for Abuja at 09461-4000 and press “0” to go to the operator to request assistance.

American citizens in northern Nigeria with urgent travel needs who are travelling before Tuesday and who are willing to re-schedule their travel through Lagos should contact the ACS office at Consulate Lagos ( 01460 3400 and [email protected]) to discuss their options.

Those travelling after Tuesday should follow up with Abuja ACS to confirm their appointments closer to their appointment date.