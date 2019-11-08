New / Tech

Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey Tours Nigeria

Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO and Co-founder, has arrived in Nigeria as part of his listening and learning tour across Africa.

On Thursday evening, the tech entrepreneur announced his arrival in a tweet. Per the visit, Jack will be hosted some entrepreneurs in Lagos, details of which company’s Communications team declined when Business Insider SSA requested details last month.

In October, Jack said he will be in Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa. Nigeria is his first point of contact on the continent.

