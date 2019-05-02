Tiwa Savage Leaves Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records After 7 Years

Mavin Records first lady, Tiwa Savage has gracefully taken her leave after 7 years.

Producer and recording artist, Donjazzy who founded the company on May 8, 2012, took to his Instagram page to make the announcement and thank Tiwa for being an inspiration.

He also wished her well in her new chapter and promised her position won’t be filled by anyone.

“Our darling Tiwatope. We at Mavin would like to say a very big thank you for being such an inspiration to all of us, a friend, a sister. It’s been an epic journey with you and we are very proud of what we have achieved together. As you start this new chapter in your life we want you to know that we are solidly behind you and can’t wait for the world to see what we have always believed you can be. Your jersey as the First Lady of Mavin will forever be yours as we do not intend to fill that position with anyone else. We love you from the bottom of heart and pray GOD’s blessings continue to follow you. Amennnn. #Mavin @tiwasavage” he wrote.