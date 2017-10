A tragic accident has led to the death of an official of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Abuja.

According to the Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Boboye Oyeyemi, the officer was knocked down and killed by a reckless driver while on patrol at Idu, Abuja,

Oyeyemi while expressing sadness over the event has called for the prosecution of the culprit.

