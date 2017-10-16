Sad: Indonesian Goalkeeper, Choirul Huda Dies After Collision With Team-Mate

The goalkeeper for the Indonesian top-flight club Persela Lamongan, Choirul Huda, died after a collision during a league game against Pedang on Sunday.

According to reports, the 38-year old goalkeeper collapsed towards the end of the opening 45 minutes after colliding with team-mate Ramon Rodrigues and Pedang forward Marcel Sacramento.

Huda is said to have left his line to clear the ball in Sunday’s game and was stretchered off the pitch and taken to hospital following the three-man clash.

The Persela Lamongan shot-stopper who has nearly played 500 games for the club after making his debut in 1999, was declared dead at 5.15pm, surrounded by the Persela squad who were with him at the Regional General Hospital in Lamongan.

In a statement released on the website of his club – Persela FC – Dr Yudistiro Andri Nugroho said Huda suffered “impacts on the chest and lower jaw”.

Dr. Nugroho, from Dr. Soegiri Lamongan hospital in Lamongan, East Java, said the collision resulted in Huda “stopping breathing and [caused a] cardiac arrest”.