Sad: Comedian, MC Kind Is Dead

A Kaduna-based comedian, MC Kind who recently welcomed a child slumped and died after allegedly being poisoned by his friends and left to die.

The young man known as MC Kind has reportedly died in a tragic circumstance leaving many people in serious shock. Also considering the fact that he recently welcomed a baby with his wife

According to reports from people who claim to know him, the young man was said to have to been foaming at the mouth before his demise.

Others say the victim might have taken drugs which caused his death. His friends and family took to social media to mourn him.