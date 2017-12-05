Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Wedding Date And Venue Have Been Revealed

Last week, the royal family confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry in May 2018. The exact date and venue has been revealed…

From The sun

The Sun can exclusively reveal the pair will tie the knot on Saturday, May 26, with the weekend marriage a break from royal tradition.

The wedding is taking place at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, which is where Harry was christened when he was three months old.

In a statement, Clarence House said: “Her Majesty The Queen has granted permission for the wedding to take place at the Chapel.

“The Royal Family will pay for the wedding.”

(Visited 198 times, 1 visits today)