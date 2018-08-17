President Muhammadu Buhari To Return To Abuja On Saturday

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected back in the country on Saturday after a 10 working day holiday in the United Kingdom.

The president will be received on arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja by top government officials led by acting a President Yemi Osinbajo.

Buhari plans to go to Duara this weekend to observe the Eid-el-Kabir holiday in his hometown.

The president left the country on Friday, August 3 for London while handing over executive duties to Osinbajo to act as president as required by Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution.