Love And Relationship / New / Politics

President Muhammadu Buhari All Smiles In New Photo With His Wife Aisha

- Leave a Comment
Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari was pictured at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja enjoying a joke with his beautiful wife, Aisha as he updated himself about the NNPC crisis with a newspaper.

 
President Muhammadu Buhari and wife, Aisha
President Muhammadu Buhari was all smiles with his wife as some aides at the presidential villa took pictures of them together.
Buhari appears to be in a perfect shape after recovering from an undisclosed ailment that took him out of Nigeria to London, United Kingdom for 103 days on a medical leave.
The photo was taken hours after she called for the probe into the state house hospital’s budgetary allocation yesterday October 9th.

Related Posts

Singer, Oritsefemi And Nabila’s White Wedding To Hold On November 25

Checkout Photos Of Yomi Casual’s Fiancee Bridal Shower

11 Things All Girls Do After A Fight With Bae

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *