How To Prepare Edikang ikong Soup

Edikang Ikong / Edikaikong soup is a nutritious Nigerian soup recipe made with a generous amount of fresh leafy vegetables, dried fish and assorted meat.

It is actually one of the native soups of the south-eastern states(Efiks) of Nigeria(Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.)

Edikang Ikong used to be referred to as the ”soup of thewealthy”, because of the variety of rich proteins used in making the soup; but today, anyone can enjoy this delicious soup.

It is usually cooked with a combination of two different vegetables;Ikong Ubong /Ugwu leaves(fluted pumpkin leaves) and water leaves;but in the absence of fluted pumpkin leaves and water leaves, Spinach and Lamb lettuce/Mache(Valerianella locusta) can be used.

Edikang Ikong Soup recipe

*1kg Spinach/fluted Pumpkin leaves(Ugwu)

* 200g Water leaves

*500g of assorted meat(cow tripe (shaki),snails, cow’s skin(kanda),

*Stockfish(optional)

*Smoked fish

* 250ml palm oil

*1 cup Periwinkles(optional), but it gives the soup a boost

*2 tablespoons ground crayfish

*2 stock cubes

*1 medium sized onion

*2 scotch bonnet Pepper a.k.a fresh pepper

*salt to taste

Cooking directions for Edikang Ikong Soup

**Prepare the vegetables by washing and cutting them into tiny bits(thin slices preferably) and set aside.

**Wash and cut the assorted meat in bite-able sizes. Clean the periwinkles, dried fish and stock fish and set aside.

* Place the assorted meat and stock fish in the pot , add a little water,the chopped onion and one stock cube.Cook until all the meat is properly cooked and there is just a little liquid in the pot(remember to cook the toughest meat first).

* When the meat is done, add the dried fish and periwinkle.Add the palm oil, the ground pepper and crayfish and leave to boil for about 10 minutes.

* Now add the water leaves(or lamb lettuce) and leave to cook for 3 minutes. Then add the Ikong Ubong /Ugu leaves(fluted pumpkin leaves) and salt to taste. Stir thoroughly and leave to simmer for 5 minutes on low heat and your Edikang Ikong soup is ready. Enjoy!

Edikang Ikong soup is usually served with Usi(Starch),Pounded Yam, Eba, Fufu, Wheat meal (Tuwon Alkama), Semolina or Amala.