Popular Nigerian Author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie To Receive 2018 Barnes & Noble Writers Award

Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has been announced as one of the recipients of the 2018 Barnes & Noble Writers for Writers Award. She is being honored for her work with the Farafina Trust Creative Writing Workshop in Nigeria.

The announcement was made by Poets & Writers.

Chimamanda will receive the award alongside other writers Steve Cannon and Richard Russo.

According to Susan Isaacs, chairman of Poets & Writers’ Board of Directors and also the chair of the committee charged with selecting the honorees, “We receive nominations from writers, publishing professionals, and others in the literary community. From the information about the nominees and their accomplishments, we select three writers and an editor who exemplify Poets & Writers’ core values: service, integrity, inclusivity, and excellence. This year’s honorees are models of those qualities. The Board is delighted to be able to honor them. Their work makes me proud to be part of this community.”

The Barnes & Noble Writers for Writers Award celebrates authors who have given generously to other writers or to the broader literary community. The award, which is presented each year at Poets & Writers’ annual dinner, is named for Barnes & Noble in appreciation of its long-standing support.

