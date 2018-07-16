Pictures From Buhari’s Visit To Netherlands

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, arrived in Rotterdam Airport on Sunday ahead of the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) that will hold in the Dutch nation.

President Buhari was welcomed at the airport by Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Mr Oji Ngofa, President of the ICC, Judge Chile Eboe-Osuji and Vice President of the Court, Marc Perrin de Brichambut.

The wife of Nigeria’s Ambassador, Mrs Depriye Ngofa, was also at the airport.



President Buhari received at the Rotterdam Ariport

After arrival, he held a meeting with members of the Nigerian delegation to Netherlands.

President Buhari and his delegation will have a separate round-table talks with some Dutch Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of companies based in Nigeria with a view to urging them to expand their investments, especially in agriculture, oil and gas in Nigeria, an earlier statement by a spokesman for the President, Femi Adesina, said.



President Buhari hold talks with Nigerian delegation on arrival

“President Buhari is the only world leader invited to deliver a keynote address during the Solemn Hearing to commemorate the anniversary at Courtroom 1 of the ICC’s Headquarters at The Hague. “In buttressing Nigeria’s commitment as a member of the Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute of the ICC, the President, as the current anti-corruption champion for the African Union, will use the global platform to reaffirm Nigeria’s support to the fundamental values of the Rome Statute and to the ideals of the ICC. “He will also highlight his administration’s campaign against corruption in Nigeria. “After the event at the Courtroom, the President will have a bilateral meeting with the ICC Prosecutor, Ms Fatou Bensouda,” the statement read.

Some Nigerians who also welcomed President Muhammadu buhari shows off phone

