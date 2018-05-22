Crime / New

PHOTOS: Kaduna Catholics Peaceful Protest Against Benue Killings

The Catholic Mission in Nigeria called for a nationwide prayer and peaceful against incessant killings and attacks in some region of the country.

Bounce News brings to you pictures from Kaduna.

kaduna catholic
