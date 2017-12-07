Paul Okoye’s Wife, Anita Had 4 Miscarriages Before Giving Birth To Twins

Over the weekend, musician Paul Okoye and his wife, Anita dedicated their twins, Nathan and Nadia in a Church in Lagos. The mother-of-three has now disclosed on Instagram this morning that she actually had 4 miscarriages before conceiving her bundles of joy. She wrote;

“Who would have thought after 4 miscarriages, I’d be dancing and singing and dedicating TWINS to God almighty!! This God is too good o!!! God has really turned my mourning into dancing again and has lifted my sorrows. I am so grateful to God, my family and friends for standing by me through it all, for remembering me in their prayers, for every ounce of support…God bless every single one of you!!

May the good Lord grant all your hearts’ desires and as you have always been available to pray, laugh, cry, dance and rejoice with me… May God’s blessings never leave you. I wish I could tag every single one of you… More pictures coming soon from Nathan & Nadia’s dedication. #tbt #doublerainbow #blessings #hope #miracleworker #nathanandnadia #okoye #God #blessed #joy #family #friends #friendship #twins”