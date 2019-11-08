Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde Orders Demolition of Illegal Detention Camp

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has ordered the demolition of the house of horror in Ibadan on Monday, where 259 inmates were rescued.

The governor gave the directive on Tuesday when he visited the Olore Central Mosque, in Ojoo, where the building is located

Makinde was at the site with some of his aides and men of the state police command.

In an operation led by the state Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, 191 men, 34 women, 11 children and 23 sick persons, who were illegally held captive, some in chains, were freed, while nine suspects, including the owner of the centre, were arrested.

The governor also vowed to prosecute all those running the facility, adding that it was wrong for certain individuals to use a mosque as a cover up for crime and criminality.

Makinde, who visited the building before going to the camp, where the freed victims were being rehabilitated by the state government, said it was unbelievable that such a facility existed in an open area of the capital city.