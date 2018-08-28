New

Ooni Of Ife Signs $800m Mou With Arab Billionaire, Ahmad Bin (Photos)

The Arole Oodua & Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II this afternoon singned an MOU with His Excellency, Honorable Sharif Ahmad Bin Jaber Al Natour who owns GDTC Group that recently  Disbursed US$ 800M Fund for Commercial Ventures in Livestock, Sugar and Sugarcane Plantation in North Central Timor Global conglomerate at his Ile Oodua Palace in Ile-Ife.

The billionaire Arab businessman cum philanthropist subsequently accompanied the highly revered African king to Abuja for a scheduled meeting with President Muhamadu Buhari on possible collaboration between GDTC Conglomerate and the Federal Government of Nigeria in the interest of youth employment, development and empowerment.

