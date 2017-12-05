Ooni Of Ife Pays Visit To The African Studies Centre At Oxford University

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II recently paid a visit to the African Studies Centre at Oxford University, United Kingdom. During the visit, the Ooni was received at the African Studies Centre and also hosted at the St Antony’s College of the University.

He was also received by the Pro Vice Chancellor (Development and External Affairs), Dr. Robert Easton, on behalf of the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Louise Richardson.

The Ooni’s palace and the African Studies Centre, Oxford, agreed to enter into intellectual and cultural collaborations.

(Visited 114 times, 6 visits today)