Celebrity / New

Ooni of Ife, K1, Sunny Ade others turn up for Pasuma’s 50th birthday party in Lagos

- Leave a Comment

Yestetday, fuji music legend Wasiu Odetola otherwise known as Pasuma celebrated his 50th birthday party in Lagos.

Pasuma clocked 50 on November 27th and did a couple of charity events on the day before the mega turn up that shut down Lagos last night with several celebrities and dignitaries in attendance.

Some of those who turned up include; Ooni of Ife, OPC leader Gani Adams, Kwam 1, King Sunna Ade, Otunba Sesan Rufai, Olamide, Dammy Krane, Daddy Showkey, Iyabo Ojo, Fathia Williams, Femi Adebayo, Yinka Quadri and several others.

See photo from the party below..

Photos: Ooni of Ife, K1, Sunny Ade others turn up for Pasuma

Photos: Ooni of Ife, K1, Sunny Ade others turn up for Pasuma

Photos: Ooni of Ife, K1, Sunny Ade others turn up for Pasuma

Photos: Ooni of Ife, K1, Sunny Ade others turn up for Pasuma

Photos: Ooni of Ife, K1, Sunny Ade others turn up for Pasuma

Photos: Ooni of Ife, K1, Sunny Ade others turn up for Pasuma

Photos: Ooni of Ife, K1, Sunny Ade others turn up for Pasuma

Photos: Ooni of Ife, K1, Sunny Ade others turn up for Pasuma

Photos: Ooni of Ife, K1, Sunny Ade others turn up for Pasuma

Facebook Comments
(Visited 438 times, 8 visits today)

Related Posts

Sexy Ugandan Singer Begs Wizkid To Impregnate Her

Adesua Etomi Shares Photo From An Action-Packed Movie

Photos: Meet Actress Adesua Etomi’s Lookalike

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *