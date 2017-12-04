Ooni of Ife, K1, Sunny Ade others turn up for Pasuma’s 50th birthday party in Lagos

Yestetday, fuji music legend Wasiu Odetola otherwise known as Pasuma celebrated his 50th birthday party in Lagos.

Pasuma clocked 50 on November 27th and did a couple of charity events on the day before the mega turn up that shut down Lagos last night with several celebrities and dignitaries in attendance.

Some of those who turned up include; Ooni of Ife, OPC leader Gani Adams, Kwam 1, King Sunna Ade, Otunba Sesan Rufai, Olamide, Dammy Krane, Daddy Showkey, Iyabo Ojo, Fathia Williams, Femi Adebayo, Yinka Quadri and several others.

See photo from the party below..

