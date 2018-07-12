New

Nigeria Women Top Abortion Pills Search As Search Doubles

The findings suggested that in nations were abortion legal guidelines are extra restrictive, there may be larger search curiosity in abortion drugs.

By shopping for drugs on-line and sharing medical recommendation through WhatsApp groups, women are more and more turning to technology to sidestep legal barriers to abortion.

There are two main methods of inducing abortion; medical and surgical.

A medical abortion sometimes entails taking a mixture of drugs, Misoprostol and Mifeprostone, to induce a miscarriage. Misoprostol can even go by model names like Cytotec.

Nigeria and Ghana are the 2 nations with the highest search interest in Misoprostol, based on the Google data.

Nigeria is stricter nonetheless: abortion is just allowed in conditions that place a girl‘s life is in peril.

Ghana solely permits abortions in instances of rape, incest, foetal impairment or to protect a girl‘s psychological well being.

Of the 25 nations with highest search interest in Misoprostol, 11 are in Africa and 14 in Latin America.
All but two – Zambia and Mozambique – both ban abortions altogether or permit them solely to avoid wasting a girl‘s life or health

In Ireland taking abortion drugs carries a 14 years jail sentence

Their have been report of WhatsApp group, in Brazil, helping women get hold of the pills and offering them advice during the procedure.

