Nigeria To Face Zimbabwe, Senegal In AFCON Warm-Ups

Nigeria will face Zimbabwe and Senegal in friendlies ahead of this year’s Africa Cup of Nations, the president of the Nigeria Football Federation announced on Wednesday.

The Super Eagles, runners up in the competition in 2018, will host the Warriors on 8 June in Asaba before facing the continent’s top side Senegal in Egypt, the tournament hosts, eight days later.

“There cannot possibly be a better way to get into the AFCON spirit than playing the number one–ranked team in Africa just before the finals begin,” Amaju Melvin Pinnick said.

Nigeria, three-time African champions, open their campaign against Burundi on 22 June and will also play Guinea and debutants Madagascar in the group stage.

