Monkeypox : Seven People Recover In Bayelsa State

Bayelsa state Commissioner for Information, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, has confirmed that Seven out of the 13 patients infected by Monkey pox and admitted at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital in the state have fully recovered.

In a statement released on Wednesday in the state’s capital, the commissioner stated that the recovered patients have been discharged from the hospital. He also said that the other six patients under medical surveillance were responding positively to treatment.

He’s quoted as saying:

‘The government has been able to successfully contain the spread of the disease as no new case has been reported in the last few days. With the way and manner government deployed its machinery and with the team of dedicated health and medical personnel, monkey pox will soon be fully kicked out of Bayelsa state’.

The contagious disease broke out three weeks ago in Agbura area of Yenagoa following reports that a family manifested symptoms of monkey pox after eating monkey meat.