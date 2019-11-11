Man Stabs Commercial Sex Worker To Death Over Payment

The Lagos state police command have arrested one Babatunde Damilare, for stabbing a commercial sex worker, Elochukwu, to death over price of sex.

Bala Elkana, the spokeperson of the state police command, said the incident happened on November 6th at Edo Inn Hotel, No 17 Atan street Empire Surulere.

According to Bala, the Surulere Police Station at about 11pm on the said day, received an information that Elochukwu engaged her customer, Babatunde Damilare, in a fight over the price of sex.

During the scuffle, Damilare picked a knife and stabbed Elochukwu severally on her neck which led to her death on the spot. He was arrested by Homicide detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer Surulere, CSP Adebayo Adeoya.

Bala says the corpse of the deceased person was evacuated and deposited at Mainland Hospital morgue Yaba for autopsy. He said investigation is ongoing and that Damilare will be charged to court soon.