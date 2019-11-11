Celebrity / New

Linda Ikeji And Dad Hangout With Femi Otedola At DJ Cuppy Gala

- Leave a Comment

Popular blogger Linda Ikeji and her father step out in style as she takes her dad as her date to Dj cuppy foundation Cuppy gold gala in Abuja.

They were seen sitting with the billionaire daddy Femi Otedola.

Facebook Comments

Related Posts

E-Money And His Wife Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary (Photos)

Toke Makinwa Rocks New Beautiful Look

Davido – Risky ft. Popcaan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *