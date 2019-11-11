Linda Ikeji And Dad Hangout With Femi Otedola At DJ Cuppy Gala

Popular blogger Linda Ikeji and her father step out in style as she takes her dad as her date to Dj cuppy foundation Cuppy gold gala in Abuja.
They were seen sitting with the billionaire daddy Femi Otedola.
Facebook Comments
The National Mirror is a daily newspaper published in Nigeria. We bring you the latest breaking, sports, business, health, entertainment news and more.
Popular blogger Linda Ikeji and her father step out in style as she takes her dad as her date to Dj cuppy foundation Cuppy gold gala in Abuja.
They were seen sitting with the billionaire daddy Femi Otedola.