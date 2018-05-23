Lawmakers, Others Accuse Shell Of Abandoning Community

Odimodi Federated Communities in Burutu Local Government Area, of Delta State have been thrown into crisis, after a 24 inches Trans Ramos crude oil pipeline owned by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) ruptured.

Over fifty communities have been affected by the spillage.

Series of distress calls have been sent out by residents of the communities and they got the attention of some lawmakers.

A member of the House of representing Burutu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Honourable Julius Pondi,the Member representing Burutu One Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Honourable Daniel Yingi and the PDP Chairman, Delta South Senatorial district,Prince Emman Amgbaduba among others visited the community to ascertain and get an on the spot assessment of the situation.

