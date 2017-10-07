LASU Gets New Deputy Vice-Chancellor

Prof. Oyedamola Oke, from the faulty of science has emerged as the new Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) of the Lagos State University (LASU).

Adekoya Martins, the acting head, LASU Centre for Information, press and public relations, on Saturday in Lagos said Oke emerged as the DVC (Administration) following an election held by the University’s Senate members on Friday.

He said Oke was declared the winner of the election after polling 77 votes against his opponent Prof. Banji Fajonyomi who polled 39 votes. While congratulating Oke for his emergence as the DVC (Admin), the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, said the election was credible and devoid of personal attacks and mudslinging.

“Even the conduct of the two candidates after the result was announced showed that they are men of character, and I am sure they will continue to work together for the institution,” he said.

Oke succeeds Prof. Fidelis Njokanma of the LASU College of Medicine and is expected to hold the office for a period of two years.