Kano: Buhari Visits The Biggest Oil And Rice Mills In West Africa (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari accompanied by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Abubakar Badaru on Thursday visited Gerawa Oil Mills Limited and Fullmark Rice Mills Limited, in continuation of the president’s 2-day official visit to Kano.

The N18 billion Gerawa Oil Mills is the biggest oil mills in West Africa with a capacity of 1,200 tonnes daily, and when fully operational will employ 5,000 people.

Fullmark Rice Mills is the biggest rice mills in Kano State, and over 90% of the factory is manufactured locally in Kano, within the vecinity of the factory.

This visit concludes President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2-day official visit to Kano, and the President departed to Daura by road, accompanied by the governors of Kano and Jigawa.

