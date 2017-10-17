IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu Returns To Court Today

IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu who has been presumed dead is expected to be in court today to continue his trial for treasonable felony as sued by the Nigerian government.

The embattled leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is expected to return to court today for the continuation of his trial.

Kanu was granted bail by a federal high court when the court sitting in Abuja, adjourned hearing on the suit filed against him by the federal government, till today.

However, it is unlikely that the IPOB leader will be present in court. For about a month now, there has been accusation and counter-accusation over the whereabouts of Kanu as his whereabouts has remained unknown, following the raid that was carried out by the military in his Afara-ukwu residence in Umuahia, Abia state, on September 14, 2017.

The Nigerian army on September 14, 2017 stormed Kanu’ s residence in search of what they called “technical items.”

Kanu is standing trial before Justice Binta Murtala-Nyako, of a federal high court sitting in Abuja. He was granted bail by the court on the ground of ill health with some conditions that were seen by some as being stringent.

As hearing on the suit continues today, there are concerns that with Kanu’s whereabouts unknown, his sureties, Eyinnaya Abaribe, chairman, Senate’s South East Caucus; a Jewish priest, Immanuu-El Shalom and an accountant and Abuja resident, Tochukwu Uchendu stand the risks of taking the place of the defendant according to the statute or forfeit to the FG the amount of the bail bond signed on behalf of the defendant.

As part of the conditions for his bail, Kanu was ordered to produce three sureties including a highly respected Jewish leader, a highly placed Igbo person who resides and owns properties in Abuja.

Each surety according to the judge must deposit the sum of N100million.

Kanu was also ordered not to attend any rally or grant an interview and must not be in a crowd exceeding 10 persons among other conditions. The court also ordered him to surrender his Nigerian and British passports and must be available for trial at all times.