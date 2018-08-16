I May Run For President – Al-mustapha, Former Abacha CSO

Hamza Al-Mustapha, former Chief Security Officer to late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, says he will join the presidential race if prevailed upon by Nigerians to do so.

Mr Al-Mustapha, a retired major, gave the indication Wednesday in Kaduna in an interview shortly after a meeting with United Christian Leaders Eagle Eye Forum which backed him to join the 2019 presidential race.

“I am not going to announce myself contesting for a presidential seat, but if people say so that, is the wishes of the people.

”I am not a power tasty person, if I am, I would have lost my personality long before now, but when people gather to speak and the decision is by them, then it is a call to serve,” he said.

Mr Al-Mustapha, a retired major, gave the indication Wednesday in Kaduna in an interview shortly after a meeting with United Christian Leaders Eagle Eye Forum which backed him to join the 2019 presidential race.

“I am not going to announce myself contesting for a presidential seat, but if people say so that, is the wishes of the people.

”I am not a power tasty person, if I am, I would have lost my personality long before now, but when people gather to speak and the decision is by them, then it is a call to serve,” he said.

According to him, his focus is the protection of the right of Nigerians as provided under the law.

Mr Al-Mustapha also spoke on the security situation in the country and called for the reintroduction of toll gates, which he described as an effective buffer of uncovering illegal weapons and movement of criminals.

He also called for the overhaul of the Police Act to strengthen policing at the local level in the country.

Mr Al-Mustapha particularly said local government councils must be allowed to work effectively, so as to tackle local challenges including security.