‘I Am Fayose’s Lawyer’ – Femi Fani-Kayode Tells EFCC

A mild drama ensued outside the Tunde Idiagbon House, a former head office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission when operatives of the EFCC attempted to bar a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani – Kayode, from accompanying former Governor Ayodele Fayose into the premises.

Fani – Kayode, who obtained an LL. B from the School of Oriental and African Studies and a Masters degree from Cambridge University noted that he was a lawyer and had practiced in Nigeria.

After challenging the security officials with his credentials, he was allowed in.

While going in, Fani – Kayode joked with the EFCC operatives that he ought to be allowed unto the premises at any time having spent 90 non -consecutive days in the custody of the commission in 2016.

“ I am a regular customer here. You should know me by now, ” he joked.

Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), who has been representing Fayose in court since his recent case with the EFCC began, also took three lawyers from his chambers into the EFCC before leaving.