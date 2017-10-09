Gunmen Storm Rivers Market And Kill 10

Some unknown gunmen early Monday stormed Mgbosimiri, Agip axis of Port Harcourt and killed 10 persons.

The incident, which happened at about 4:00 a.m, caused panic in the community as residents scampered for safety.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Nnamdi Omoni confirmed the incident.

He said the gunmen stormed a slaughter market in the community in the wee hours of the morning and opened fire on persons.

He said the motive for the killings is not clear yet adding that some of those killed may not have been the target of the gunmen.