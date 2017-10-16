Governor Rochas Okorocha Builds Giant Statue Of South Africa President,Jacob Zuma In Imo State, Nigerians Reacts

Imo state governor Rochas Okorocha on saturday unveiled a giant statue of South Africa president Jacob Zuma in Owerri, Imo state. Zuma is on a two day visit to Owerri, Imo State, South East Nigeria.

He was confered a traditional chieftaincy title by the state governor, a road was named after him and then, a statue of him unveiled in Owerri city.

Governor Okorocha also conferred on President Zuma, the Imo Merit Award, the highest award in the State conferred on distinguished personalities who have made a difference in the development of their communities and to humanity.

Nigerians have taken to various social media platforms to express their displeasure and shock after Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha unveiled a statue of South African President, Jacob Zuma in Imo state.

See Tweets below…