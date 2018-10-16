Governor Ganduje Speaks About Projects After Bribery Allegation Scandal (Photos)

Kano State Governor, Umar Ganduje as spoken after the $500Million Bribery allegation.

The Governor took to his twitter handle to talk about the projects he commissioned and inspected instead of talking about the bribery allegation by Daily Nigerian.

His tweet are below….

Yesterday, I inspected equipments for the ongoing construction of a multibillion naira skills acquisition centre being constructed by my administration. The construction work is over 90% & is expected to be completed and ready for commissioning by November 2018. #GandunAiki

The Dangi Underpass is another project i inspected with almost 50% completion stage currently, which is combined with a flyover. The project was conceived and initiated by my administration 4 months back & is expected to be completed by January 2019. #GandunAiki

Similarly, asphalt laying has started at the Sabon Gari 2KM Flyover along Murtala Mohammed Way which was an inherited project by my admin, inherited at about 30% & expected to be completed in Nov. The flyover is the longest inland flyover in West Africa #GabdunAiki

I also commissioned the new 40 cubic metre walk-in cold room WICR, constructed by my admin which has two 40 cubic metre capacity cold room for vaccine storages. With this new cold room, Kano State will be able to store vaccines for the next 5 years #GandunAiki