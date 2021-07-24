Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu Breaks Silence On Sunday Igboho’s Arrest

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have stated that “people are working behind the scenes” regarding the arrest and trial of the Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Igboho.

Sanwo-Olu made this statement while addressing the press at the polling unit 019, ward 08, Ikoyo II, where he casted his vote during the Local Government Council election on Saturday.

In his statement, the governor said “These are very difficult times for all of us. I can assure you that people are working behind the scenes.

“At occasions like this, it is not by how many press people you call.

“I’m aware that a lot of people have responses that they are doing quietly and privately and it doesn’t have to be a public conversation”.

Recall that the the 48-year-old activist, was arrested on Monday, 19th July, 2021, by the International Criminal Police Organisation at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou, Republic of Benin, while attempting to catch a flight to Germany.

