Ghanaian Singer, Shatta Wale Slaps His Bodyguard For Allowing Fans Touch Him On Stage

Ghanaian superstar entertainer, Shatta Wale was in the news recently right after he dissed Nigeria’s Wizkid. The rapper seems to be catching a lot of flak following a video of him viciously attacking his own bodyguard at the S-Concert held at the Accra Sports Stadium.

From the clip, the dancehall singer is seen performing on stage when a fan climbed onto the stage and reached for the singer’s leg.

Impulsively, one of the bodyguards rushed at the excited fan and shoved him away from the singer’s reach, and this apparently upset Shatta Wale who slapped the bodyguard so viciously his mask fell off.

Watch the video below:

(Visited 115 times, 1 visits today)