Generator Fails As Buhari Commissions Abuja Light Rail

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday commissioned the 45.24 km Phase 1 Abuja light rail mass transit project awarded on May 23, 2017. Unfortunately, just when the President began his keynote address, the standby generator powering the whole event went off causing some sort of scare in the arena.

The light was never restored until the President’s departure. Buhari, in his speech, commended the Chinese Government and its construction firm that handled the project (CCCEC) as well as the China Exim Bank for the conclusion of the project.

Buhari said: ‘’ The project will impact on the people in terms of better transportation, job creation and enhance their social lives. ”However, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has flayed Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC ) for allegedly attempting to claim credit for the rail project.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said: “ Nigerians are aware that the project was conceptualized, initiated and policy – propelled by the PDP.