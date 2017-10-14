Metro / New

Former Chairman Of Badagry Local Government, Dosu Husitode Moses Dies In US

The immediate past chairman, Badagry Local Government, Hon DosuHusitode Moses is dead.

Popularly known as Oshoco, the late politician was flown out of the country after his health deteriorated and died in a US hospital.

