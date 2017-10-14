Former Chairman Of Badagry Local Government, Dosu Husitode Moses Dies In US

The immediate past chairman, Badagry Local Government, Hon DosuHusitode Moses is dead.
Popularly known as Oshoco, the late politician was flown out of the country after his health deteriorated and died in a US hospital.
The National Mirror is a daily newspaper published in Nigeria. We bring you the latest breaking, sports, business, health, entertainment news and more.
The immediate past chairman, Badagry Local Government, Hon DosuHusitode Moses is dead.
Popularly known as Oshoco, the late politician was flown out of the country after his health deteriorated and died in a US hospital.