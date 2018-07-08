Fani-Kayode Commends Dino Melaye’s Return To PDP

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has commended the decision of Senator Dino Melaye to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Melaye, in an Instagram video, described PDP as his home and claimed that the APC treated him badly.

Reacting in a post on his Twitter page on Saturday, Fani-Kayode wrote: “I am glad that those that deserted us, fought us, insulted us, persecuted us and derided us for supporting @GEJonathan in 2015 are now singing that they are coming back “home” to PDP.

“Their error of judgement, lack of foresight and love affair with Buhari cost the nation dearly.”

