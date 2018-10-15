‘Excluding Omisore, Obanikoro From Travel Ban List Is Partial’ – Yoruba Youths

The Yoruba Youth Socio-cultural Association has flayed President Muhammadu Buhari for excluding Senators Iyiola Omisore and Musliu Obanikoro from the list of important personalities affected by the travel ban imposed by the administration.

The group said this in a statement made available to our correspondent in Osogbo on Sunday by the President, Mr. Olalekan Hammed; and Secretary, Olawale Ajao.

They said the exclusion of these two politicians from the ban was a further confirmation that Buhari’s anti-corruption crusade was selective and one-sided.

The Yoruba youths expressed dismay at the exclusion of the two politicians who they said were accused of corruption.

The statement read, “The anti-graft war embarked upon by President Muhammadu Buhari since the inception is nothing but a weapon to fight opposition parties and critics.

“In 2015 when President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office, there were reactions from different angles that his anti-corruption war was aimed at targeting only the perceived enemies of government.

“The Presidency denied the allegation, and argued that no matter the parties they belong, all the corrupt people would be dealt with decisively.

“To our dismay, Obanikoro and Omisore, who have been charged with corruption, suddenly became saints as soon as they joined the All Progressives Congress.

“It is saddening to know that the names of the duo were not included in the so-called Executive Order 06 signed by Buhari and banning high profile public officials from overseas travel.

“His action affirmed the fact that the current anti-graft war is deceptive. There should be justice and fairness in the corrupt fight.”

It will be recalled that Obanikoro, who was accused of corruption while in the Peoples Democratic Party, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress.