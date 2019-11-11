Eid-el-Maulud: President Buhari Has A Message For All Muslims

“Violent extremism is the single biggest challenge facing the image of Islam today which has been hijacked by a minority of misguided elements…”

Muslim faithful must follow the “shining examples of non-violence, peaceful disposition and remarkable virtues of patience” of Prophet Muhammad, says President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, said the President stated this in his Eid-el-Maulud message on the commemoration of the birth of the Prophet Muhammad.

Buhari said: “Putting into practice the great virtues for which the Holy Prophet Muhammad is historically famous and revered would have a far greater impact on changing our attitudes and behaviours than the best sermons.

“The indiscriminate killing of innocent people, the kidnapping of female students and forcing them into marriage and conversion is contrary to teachings and personal examples of the Prophet Muhammad.