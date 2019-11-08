Don’t Believe All Those Things, No Sack Letters – Osinbajo’s Aides

Some aides of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo said to have been sacked by the Presidency have said they have not been sacked.

They spoke in separate interviews with our correspondents on Thursday.

Daily Trust online had on Thursday published a list of some persons said to have been affected by the sacking.

Our correspondents reached out to some of those listed to ascertain if they had been officially informed about the development.

The Special Assistant to the VP on Innovation, Ifeoluwa Adedayo, claimed that he had not received any letter, saying that although he had read about the development in the media, he resumed for work at the Presidential Villa.

When told that there were reports that the access tags of some of them were withdrawn, making it impossible for them to enter the Presidential Villa again, he quickly told our correspondent that he would call back.

“I have also been hearing about it but I have not received any letter. We are still resuming for work,” he claimed.

He had yet to get back as of the time of filing this report.

The Senior Special Assistant on National Boundary Commission, Tola Asekun, in a separate interview asked our correspondent not to believe the reports of their sacking, but he also hurriedly ended the call.

“Don’t believe all those things, please,” Asekun said before hurriedly ending the call.

The Special Assistant on Niger Delta, Arukaino Umukoro; and the Special Assistant on Community Engagement, Feyishayo Aina, did not answer the many calls made to their lines as their telephones rang out.

The telephone line of the Senior Special Assistant, Political, Gambo Manzo, also kept indicating that it was busy when our correspondent tried to reach him.