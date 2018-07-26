General / New

Dangote Signs A N3.5bn Deal With Peugeot To Assemble Cars In Kaduna

The French carmaker, PSA Peugeot Citroen, has signed a N3.5 billion deal with Aliko Dangote to set up an assembling plant in Kaduna.

The deal also includes five northern states, Kaduna, Jigawa, Kebbi, Katsina and Kano as partners.

According to the deal, the production of the automobile brand will begin in the states in 2019.

Peugeot, in a joint venture with Aliko Dangote and five state governors in Nigeria, will see the production and assembling of cars in the country by French carmaker, PSA Peugeot Citroen in 2019.

A partner with the firm, Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN), has said that it will assemble 3,500 units in 2019 and increase the number to 10,000 units later on at a plant that will be built in Kaduna, Reuters reports.

