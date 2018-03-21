Dangote, Bill Gates, Ganduje, Tambuwal, El-Rufai, Others At RI MoU In Sokoto

His Excellency Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR along with the richest Man in the World Mr Bill Gates, the richest man in Africa Alhaji Aliko Dangote, and Governors of Sokoto, Borno, Bauchi, Kaduna and representatuve of the Governor of Yobe today attended a meeting to review the Routine Immunization RI MoU in Sokoto State.

The meeting which is aimed at assessing the progress made so far on routine immunization on the eradication of polio in these states, as well as the signing of the extension of MoU between the Bill & Melinda Gates foundation, Dangote Foundation and the Governments of 5 other States namely Sokoto, Borno, Bauchi, Kaduna and Yobe.

Kano State has since took 100% ownership of the funding of Routine Immunization exercise at the end of the extension of the signed RI MoU between the State Government and Bill & Melinda Gates foundation and Dangote Foundation, and has also entered into a new MoU on Child Health with the two foundations last year.

Governor Ganduje and his administration was commended for his laudable efforts and successes recorded in Routine Immunization in the State, as well as other successes recorded in the health sector. And as such, the Governor was invited to the meeting because of his achievements in the sector.

The signing of the MoU was witnessed by the Honourable Minister of Health Prof Isaac F Adewale, the Sultan of Sokoto, Honourable Commissioners from the participating states, other development partners and key stakeholders of the sector.

Salihu Tanko Yakasai

Special Adviser New Media

Government House Kano

March 21, 2018