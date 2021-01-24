Chelsea 3-1 Luton: Tammy Abraham runs the show with a hattrick

Tammy Abraham scored a hattrick against Luton in the FA Cup as Chelsea booked their place in the next round of the competition.

Chelsea was off to a flying start with Abraham scoring two goals in the 17 minutes of action against Luton in the FA Cup and in the 75th minute he completed his hat-trick against Luton.

The Blues attacker was at the right place at the right time to pounce on a loose ball inside the box to beat with a shot into the net in the 11th minute.

The England international responded again with a simple tap from a close range after the cross from Reece James evaded the goalkeeper in the 17th minute.

Luton responded with a goal from a great play after Jordon Clark connected with a defence-splitting pass to give the visitor a lifeline and made it 2-1 in the 30th minute.

Abraham was at again after he showed great composure inside the box and put the ball inside the next to complete a hattrick against the lower division side to make it 3-1.

Chelsea had the chance to make it four but Timo Werner’s penalty was saved by Luton goalkeeper Simon Sluga.

