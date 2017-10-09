Checkout Peter Okoye’s Customized “Mr P” Pendant (Photos)

Psquare Peter Okoye is going strong with his solo Mr P brand since he broke away from his twin brother Paul Okoye.

The singer/dancer who just signed a partnership deal with Empire, an American distribution company and record label based in San Francisco, California shared these photos and video of his customized Mr. P pendant.

Psquare Peter Okoye, now Mr P, on Saturday announced that he was taking a break from his United States of America tour to spend time with his family in Nigeria.

Peter wrote on social media:

#MissingMyfamily Special shout out to all my people in the UNITED STATE Of AMERICA for the love and support. I really appreciate But I need a break after Dallas tomorow to go see my LOVELY family back home and I will continue on the 20th in Houston Oakland Dc and Seattle and then announce CANADA and Europe Date Legooo! #MrP #KoolestDude #coolitdown #BookAndBusy Cc

#MyKoolestFamily @cameronokoye10 #Aliona @lolaomotayo_okoye Papa is coming home soonest #EnergyRenewal

Here is the photo: