‘Buhari Will Lose In 2019’ – Archbishop

Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Provence, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma is obviously not happy with President Muhammadu Buhari

He has declared that God will not give victory to President Mohammed Buhari in 2019.

The cleric also asked Buhari to ensure that Leah Sharibu was released immediately, warning that Aso Rock would be a living hell for him and his family if the schoolgirl remained in Boko Haram captivity.

Archbishop Chukwuma spoke Friday while delivering his national address at the first session of the seventeenth synod of the Diocese of Enugu.

He condemned the federal government for pretending to fight corruption and insincerity in the handling of the murderous fulani herdsmen that have killed and destroyed many communities.

