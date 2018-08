We all saw this coming, didn’t we?

Former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has officially declared his intention to be president of Nigeria.

He will be seeking to do this as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The declaration rally held in Yola, Adamawa State on Thursday.

Atiku was the first top member of APC to return to his former party, PDP and he never his ambition from Nigerians.