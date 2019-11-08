Akin Alabi Eyes Nigerian Football League Glory With Lekki FC

Over the weekend, business tycoon, Akin Alabi talked about always wanting to own a football club.

While he had wanted to buy all or part of his local boyhood club, Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan, he had instead opted for establishing a new club after he failed to make any headway.

The proposed name for Akin Alabi’s new club is Lekki Football Club (Lekki FC). It will be located in the heart of the Lagos town whose name it has adopted. It is however not clear where Lekki FC would be playing its home games.

While there are a number of stadia in Lagos, all of them are considerably far from Lekki. But then, we saw Ikorodu United come all the way to Onikan to play their home games so that distance shouldn’t be a barrier for Lekki FC.