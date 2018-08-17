Acting President Osinbajo Visits Scene Of Building Collapse In Abuja (Photos)

The acting president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, this evening paid a visit to the site of the building collapse in Abuja. He was accompanied by government officials as he condoled with the families of those affected in the mishap.

A four-storey building under construction collapsed at about 2 p.m. Friday. The building is situated within Jabi/Utako park, directly opposite Panda shopping mall in Abuja.

Two people are feared dead from the incident.

The incident caused heavy gridlock with many residents and passersby converging at the spot of the collapse.

According to multiple witnesses, many people are currently inside the debris while two people have been reported dead.

Witnesses said poor construction contributed to the collapse.

Some rescue victims including the contractor who have various degrees of injuries have been rushed to a hospital.