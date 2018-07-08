2019: Saraki Plotting To Contest Against Buhari

Senate President Bukola Saraki is allegedly plotting to join the race for the Presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Hints about his presidential ambition emerged on Saturday; just 24 hours after the Supreme Court cleared him of allegations of impropriety in his declaration of assets form by the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

According to sources, the news immediately threw the camps of Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, who are co-drivers of the Reformed-All Progressives Congress (r-APC) with Saraki, into confusion.

Tambuwal and Kwankwaso are also interested in the PDP presidential ticket and sources say it was their primary reason for wanting to return to the party, having found out that they could not wrestle the ticket from President Buhari in the APC.

Saraki, who is said to be under pressure from his supporters to vie for the ticket, has been consulting his associates, political strategists, and well-wishers in the last 24 hours.

If he consents to seek the ticket, the move is bound to alter the r-APC permutations ahead of next year’s elections.

The camp of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is also said to have been taken aback by Saraki’s sudden interest in the presidential race.

A source knowledgeable about the relationship between Atiku and Saraki on Saturday rated the Senate President’s latest move as an “upset and contrary to the discussion by the two leaders in a country in the Middle East.”

(Visited 1 times, 5 visits today)